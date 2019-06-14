Iwobi, Ndidi, Others Handed Tricky EPL Opening Games

Some Nigerian players in the English Premier League have been handed mouth-watering fixtures following the fixtures for the 2019/2020 season released Thursday.

The opening match gets underway on Friday, August 9 with Liverpool taking on promoted Norwich City.

However, some players of Nigerian descent will start their season on Saturday, 10 August with Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power stadium.

Watford will welcome Brighton & Hove with Isaac Success and Leon Balogun probably squaring off in one of the key battles of the contest.

The first Super Sunday holds on 11 August as Newcastle United will host Alex Iwobi’s Arsenal at the King James’ Park.

The following weekend specifically on August 17, Chelsea will host Leicester City parading Wilfred Ndidi at Stamford Bridge while Arsenal play hosts to Burnley at the Emirates.

The first North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Emirates on August 31.

Same day Ademola Lookman’s Everton will come face to face with Wolverhampton Wanderers in a battle of teams that fought vigorously for a Europa League spot last season.