African Firms Urged to Embrace Cloud Marketing, Advanced Analytics

Emma Okonji

Terragon Group, Africa’s marketing technology company, with access to over 50 data points and superior audience insights across the continent, has urged African companies to leverage on data analytics in revolutionising modern-day businesses to boost sales performance through data-driven insights.

The CEO of Terragon Group, Mr. Elo Umeh, who gave the advice in Lagos recently, said working with leading African telco’s, financial institutions and consumer brands to unlock personalised digital experiences for mobile users in Africa, Terragon group would continue to improve bottom-line for businesses by leveraging its cloud marketing technology, algorithms, artificial intelligence and difficult-to-source African consumer data to enhance business performance.

“It is extremely important for companies to be data-centric, as the understanding and utilization of consumer insights in business will help drive sales performance.” Umeh said, adding that companies are also faced with the problem of collecting valuable data and being unable to fully apply or gain insights from it.

He however explained that Terragon Group developed a proprietary mobile advertising technology known as Adrenaline that utilises consumer data and delivers targeted messaging via web and non-web channels.

“At Terragon, data has proven its worth and earned its place, as we have been able to gain real business value from all the records collected.

“Executives need to adopt a new system of decision making based on big data, and the company has successfully completed certification to the ISO 27001:2013 standard, serving global enterprises across all sectors who have benefitted from unparalleled security and protection of their data,” Umeh added.