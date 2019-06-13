Swedish Institute Nominates CFA, Others

In a quest to discover ways of solving more problems across the globe, the Swedish Institute created the Innovation Ecosystem Programme as a platform for knowledge exchange and problem solving, between innovation field experts within the private sector, public sector and academia, with the help of Swedish expertise and experience.

The list of the 2019 participants, includes Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata Jnr. “CFA’, Co-Founder of GoDo Hub, Director, Innovation Support Network Hubs and Director, Founder Institute Lagos. CFA, has strongly been at the forefront of technology development and innovation adoption in Nigeria, for over a decade, through the presentation of a weekly show on Channels Television and a column in the Punch Newspapers. Other participants from Nigeria include Lanre Osibona, Senior Special Adviser to the President on ICT; Kenechukwu Osakwe, Members Services Coordinator, AfriLabs; Prof. Benjamin Chukwuma Ozumba, Former, Vice-chancellor, UNN and Enogieru Osasenaga, National Program Manager, Wennovation Hub.

The Swedish Innovation ecosystem program, is a five day programme, scheduled to hold from June 10 to June 14, 2019, in Stockholm, the capital city of Sweden.

The topic for this year’s edition is, “Start-ups and the Innovation Ecosystem in Sweden”. During the visit, the participants will pay visits to start-up hubs in Sweden, learn about the political agenda and how the public sector empowers the innovation system. They will also meet with Founders and entrepreneurs of the world’s biggest start-ups, as well as, large innovative corporations, during the visit.

In a statement released by the Head of Economic Affairs and Trade Promotion, Embassy of Sweden in Abuja, Fanny Nylander, explained that, Sweden has always been an innovative country. It further reads, ‘Sweden is home to innovations, such as, Bluetooth, Skype and Spotify and its capital, Stockholm, is currently producing the highest number of so-called ‘unicorns’, (or, billion-dollar tech companies), per capita, after Silicon Valley. For the Swedish Institute, innovation means, knowledge, that gets turned into new value, in the form of products, services, or, new organizations, in both the private and public sectors.’

The visit will ensure that, the participants get to look into the research and academia’s roles, in the innovative eco-system, thus, CFA is joining other global participants, who are notable for working in the innovation ecosystem, with clear institutional connections in the private and public sectors, as well as, the academia.

The programme aims at intensifying dialogue, greater knowledge exchange, broader lasting and reciprocal relationships, between international decision-makers, Swedish industry, government agencies, academia, start-ups and entrepreneurs.