Police Arrest One as Ondo Monarch Escapes Abduction by Herdsmen

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command yesterday arrested a Fulani herdsman, who was alleged to be among a team of kidnappers that attempted to kidnap the traditional of Osi town in the Akure North Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State, Oba David Olajide.

The suspected kidnappers allegedly attacked and attempted to abduct the traditional ruler at the Akure Airport Road, Osi, the spot where a woman, Mrs. Olawumi Adeleye and her stepson were abducted on Sunday by bandits who later demanded N10 million ransom .

But the alleged attempt to abduct the Monarch was unsuccessful as Oba Olajide was said to have escaped from the scene.

Narrating his experience, the monarch explained that Olawumi and her stepson were released yesterday by the kidnappers.

According to the traditional ruler, after he took the kidnap victims to the police headquarters, Akure, and was on his way back to the community, the kidnappers attacked him but he escaped.

“After the release of the woman, I took her and her son to the police headquarters to hand them over to the police. So, on my coming back, the herdsmen blocked the road with their cows, the same way they kidnapped the woman.

“As I got to the place, I slowed down my car and I saw them coming to attack me but I managed to escape, they hit and damaged my car but through the grace of God I escaped.”

Oba Olajide disclosed that one of the attackers was later arrested and handed over to the police, shortly after the failed kidnap attempt.

The state Police Public Relations Officer PPPRO), Mr, Femi Joseph, confirmed that the suspect was in the police custody.

“We have the suspect with us we are already making efforts to arrest the fleeing members of the gang and investigation has also commenced,” Joseph added.