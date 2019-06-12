MNJTF Raises the Alarm on ISWAP’s Recruitment Plans

Army rescues two women, six children in Borno

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has said it has uncovered plans by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) to launch recruitment drive in the coming months through misinformation embedded with radicalisation programmes.

This is coming as the Nigerian Army said it rescued two women and six children after it ambushed insurgents in Gwadala Village in North-eastern part of Borno State

ISWAP in 2016 had pledged allegiance to the Boko Haram terrorist group.

The MNJTF urged traditional, religious, community leaders and parents to closely monitor their wards to prevent them from being recruited by the terrorist organisation.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the MNJTF’s spokesman, Col. Timothy Antigh, ISWAP is resorting to misinformation and propaganda to retain its sponsors, supporters and also impress potential recruits.

Antigha explained that ISWAP resorted to propaganda following its operational losses in the last couple of weeks.

He further explained that the terrorists in series of falsehoods contained in Issue 185 of its NAL – NABA Magazine of June 7, claimed to have attacked locations in Nigeria and Niger Republic.

“These claims are misleading, untrue and should therefore be disregarded by the public.

“The reality is that in an effort to shore up its waning influence in the Lake Chad area, ISWAP instigated some skirmishes, which were all neutralised at heavy personnel and equipment costs.

“This can in no way justify the falsehoods contained in the ISWAP propaganda publication.

“In the light of the forgoing, it is important and urgent to warn the public that part of a recently discovered ISWAP deception plan is to continue on its current misinformation with the embedded radicalisation programme, as a prelude to launching a recruitment drive in the months to come.

“The ultimate aim is to find replacement among the population for the hundreds of terrorists killed by the MNJTF and national forces in the ongoing Operation Yancin Tafki,’’ Antigha said.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Army said troops of 121 Battalion in an ambush operation against fleeing members of Boko Haram terrorist group, rescued two women and children were rescued in an ambush operation.

An Army statement said one terrorist was killed during the operation while one AK 47 rifle, one dane gun and one locally fabricated ammunition and projectile were recovered.

It said the projections for ambushes, clearance operations and fighting patrols were part of the efforts embarked upon by troops of 7 Division Nigerian Army to consolidate on the gains and successes recorded so far in the ongoing operation “Halaka Dodo” to ensure the remnants of the BHTs are exterminated with the aim of having a lasting

peace and security in the North-east.

The statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Relations of 7 Division Nigerian Army, Col. Ado Isa, said the Acting General Officer Commanding the Division and Commander, Sector 1 Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu applauded the gallant troops for their doggedness and also conveyed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusufu Buratai’s commendation for the successes so far achieved in the ongoing counter terrorism operations.