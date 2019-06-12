Greenwood House School Wins APEN Spelling Bee Contest

Greenwood House School, Ikoyi has won the Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN)/Grace Schools Senior Primary Spelling Bee Competition. The competition tagged ‘Super Spellers’ had 51 participants from various schools in Lagos and held at Grace School, Gbagada recently.

Fitrah Adegbite, a 10-year-old primary five student, who represented Greenwood House School in the competition, said his achievement was as a result of the support and training given to him by his teachers. He also expressed delight that his hard work and commitment paid off.

Commenting on the students’ performance in the competition, the co-founder and Administrator of Greenwood House School, Mrs. Ekua Abudu, explained that the school is always committed to giving its students the best education. In view of this, she said the teachers spend quality time preparing students for competitions like this and the management is impressed with the success of the competition.

On how the students are prepared for spelling competitions, Abudu said: “The students practice at least three times daily. A teacher is primarily assigned to each student with other teachers to support. They practice first thing in the morning immediately they arrive in school till 8:30 am. Next, they practice at 10:15 am-10:30 am and finally at 1:05-1:30 pm.

Sometimes they spare time after school to train. We applaud competitions like this as they play a role in motivating students to work hard and we are extremely grateful for the opportunity extended to us to partake.”

In another development, the school has been awarded membership status by the Council of British International Schools (COBIS). COBIS is an organisation in service of British International Schools around the world.

This membership indicates total quality assurance and reiterates Greenwood House School’s commitment to all round quality education for students and its dedication to teacher training.

The Principal of Greenwood House School, Mr. Ronald Cilliers expressed delight on the COBIS membership, saying, “this membership status simply attests to the quality of education that we provide for our students and the opportunities we create for our teachers to excel. We will continue to put our best foot forward in educating our students and providing a solid educational foundation for them.”