No More Imposition of Traditional Rulers in Ekiti, Says Dep Gov

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, has assured the people of the state that the era of imposing traditional rulers on communities is gone for good.

Egbeyemi stressed that the Kayode Fayemi administration would always follow due process and extant laws guiding the nomination, selection and enthronement of monarchs to ensure that peace reigns in communities in the state.

In a statement issued yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media, Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi said the Fayemi administration would not impose Obas on communities in a bid to guarantee peace that would engender development.

According to the statement, deputy governor made the remarks during a meeting with kingmakers, stakeholders and contestants for the vacant stool of the Oluloro of Iloro Ekiti, Ijero Local Government Area of the state, which held in his office in Ado Ekiti, the state captal.

While urging the people of the town to allow peace to reign on the choice of the next monarch, Egbeyemi advised the kingmakers to be guided by fear of God in performing their duties.

He noted that peace and development of all communities was paramount to the state government hence it would not meddle in the choice of kings for them.

Egbeyemi stressed that the Fayemi-led administration would not engage in unwholesome practices of imposing candidates on kingmakers and circumventing the rule of law and due process.

The state’s number two citizen wondered why the process of filling the vacant Oluloro stool had lasted for so long after the demise of the last occupant on May 5, 2015.

According to him, “while the state government would not choose an Oba for the community, the kingmakers must fear God in performing their role.”

At present, the town is being ruled by Regent Olusola Alofe, pending the selection of a substantive monarch.

The meeting was attended by four, out of the six kingmakers and stakeholders from the three ruling houses: Orubuloye, Arojojoye and Arowolo.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adeniyi Familoni, had briefed the deputy governor on the Iloro kingship matter and produced documents forwarded by various interest groups.