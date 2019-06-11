Nigerian Breweries Receives Monde Gold Quality Awards

Sunday Okobi and Hamid Ayodeji

Three leading brands from the Nigerian Breweries portfolio -Gulder, Goldberg and Star Lager-have received Gold prizes awards by the global independent institute, Monde Selection Awards.

The ‘Prestigious International Monde Gold Quality’ awards took place during its 58th annual awards ceremony of Monde Selection which took place recently in Rome, Italy.

A statement made available to THISDAY yesterday stated that in this year award, more than 1,000 companies from 90 countries presented not less than 3000 products to the Monde Selection juries for evaluation individually.

According to the statement, while speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Jordi Borrut Bel, said: “We couldn’t have won this award without the hard work and dedication of the Nigerian Breweries team. Goldberg, Gulder, and Star are some of our most prestigious brands, and we are proud of their startling success in the Nigerian market.”

Bel added that “over the years, these brands have not only continued to lead the line in the beer industry but have been able to cultivate a cult following, with millions of consumers across the country. The growth and evolution of these brands have been a joy to behold and we appreciate our loyal consumers for sticking with us through this historic journey.”

“We appreciate this honour and promise our consumers and stakeholders that we will not only continue to raise the bar but will also set out with innovative and exciting ways to consistently win with our brands.”

Meanwhile, the statement also explained that “this is not the first time Nigerian Breweries brands are receiving accolades from respected international organisations.

“In 2014, Amstel Malta was recognised as an international high quality and prestigious brand with its quality awards from the International Taste and Quality Institute (iTQi) as well as the Monde Selection Quality Award, while Maltina, Star and Fayrouz have all been recipients of Advertising Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Awards for Marketing Excellence respectively at different times.”

Bel further explained that: “Star Lager is having a year to remember as it kicked off 2019 by unveiling its first ever brand ambassador, Burna Boy, which was shortly followed by the announcement of Tiwa Savage as the first ever female brand ambassador for the citrus variant, Star Radler.

“Also, Goldberg Lager has recently announced rapper, Olamide, as its new brand ambassador as 2019 will also see the third edition of its beloved indigenous music competition, AriyaRepete aired on television.”

The statement added: “Gulder is encouraging consumers to own their journeys, using TVC and its Red Night Parties as mediums to inspire and fire up consumers.”