N3.4bn Fraud: Nobody is Influencing Sanusi’s Probe, Says Kano Anti-graft Agency

• We’ll resist attempt to cancel four new emirates, group insists

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Following a preliminary report submitted to the Kano State Government by the state Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, the anti-graft body has declared that it is not under anybody’s influence to investigate Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll.

This is coming as the Committee for the Restoration of Gaya, Karaye, and Rano Emirates yesterday declared that they were ready to resist any attempt to reverse the newly created emirates councils in the state.

The Executive Chairman of the commission, Mr. Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, told journalists in Kano yesterday that the body had been empowered by the law to independently probe the emir.

According to him, “The public may recall that the commission is in receipt of a complaint filed by concerned friends of Kano Emirate on March 28, 2017, over alleged financial misappropriation by Kano Emirate Council under Emir Sanusi.

“The petitioners raised some allegations bothering on spending funds belonging to the emirate council without appropriation and regards to due process.”

He explained that the law establishing the commission has made it independent under section 8, 9 and 15 of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission law 2008 as amended.

“This investigation was not commenced at the instance of the state government but as a result of series of complaints by citizens of the state.

“That by virtue of Section 8 of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission law 2008 (as amended) which provides that: “In exercising its powers under this law, the commission shall not be subjected to the direction and control of any authority, the commission is not under the control or discretion of any authority or person.

“That our preliminary report is only for the government to act administratively so that the commission can continue to exercise its responsibilities without any interference, and nothing more.

“That as far as the commission is concerned this investigation is ongoing and the commission will do everything legally possible to deliver its mandate with respect to the case,” Rimingado declared.

Meanwhile, the Committee for the Restoration of Gaya, Karaye, and Rano Emirates yesterday declared that they were ready to resist any attempt to reverse the newly created emirates councils in the state.

Spokesman of the Committee, Hon. Haruna Isa Dederi, told journalists in Kano that the creation of the emirates is the making of history and the restoration of what was deprived them several years ago.

Dederi, who is representing Karaye/Rogo federal consistency in the House of Representatives, alleged that the three emirates of Karaye, Rano and Gaya were forcefully coerced into Kano emirate.