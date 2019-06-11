Moët & Chandon Grand Day Returns to Lagos to Celebrate the Iconic Impérial

Mary Nnah

Moët & Chandon has announced its annual Moët & Chandon Grand Day, a day of sparkling celebrations around the globe where, for 24 hours, in 80 regions worldwide, friends and guests of the Champagne House will come together to raise their champagne glasses in a worldwide toast to the 150th anniversary of Moët Impérial, a global icon of celebration since 1869.

Consequently, the French Champagne House will delight the world on June 22 as it toasts to Moët Impérial 150th anniversary.

This year, the 4th annual Moët &Chandon Grand Day, will continue its festive tradition with a grand line up of events celebrating the epic journey of Moët Impérial which, from the world’s podiums to Hollywood’s red carpet, has marked personal & public milestones launching global celebratory traditions for 150 years.From day to evening and well into the night, Moët &Chandon will bring together over a million people from New York City to Ibiza and London to Tokyo, in a bubbling toast to its universal icon of celebration.

The dress code is gold and glam for this event and it is invite-only. However, a few tickets are set aside for purchase on Nairabox.

So, wherever you live, wherever you travel, on June 22nd, you are likely to find a Moët Grand Day event, so seize the #MoetMoment and join the global movement. Be sure to catch up with the #MoetGrandDay festivities!

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon contributed to introduce champagne to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From iconic Moët Impérial to the Grand Vintage Collection, from the extroverted Moët Rosé Impérial to the innovative Moët Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate and an elegant maturity.

Moët &Chandon celebrates the thrill of living. With a bottle of its champagne opened every second around the globe, Moët &Chandon knows that every second is an experience, and every experience is a #moetmoment to live now.