Lawan, Ndume, Omo-Agege 56 Other Senators-elect Arrive N’Assembly

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Senate Leader and a contender for Senate Presidency, Senator Ahmad Lawan , another contender for Senate President, Senator Ali Ndume and no fewer than 50 other Senators-elect have arrived the National Assembly complex.

Other early arrivals include former governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura; a candidate for Deputy Senate Presidency, Ovie Omo-Agege; Opeyemi Bamidele; Ifeanyi Uba, Teslim Folarin; Aminu Wammako.

The Senators-elect who arrived in the company of their spouses made straight for the Senate chambers where the inauguration is expected to commence by 10 am prompt.