Group Holds Inter-faith Dialogue over Gudum Crisis 

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Following the recent communal crisis that occurred in Gudum area in Bauchi State capital where three persons lost their lives and several others were injured, a social group in the state known as VYCAMS Peace Awareness Initiative held a meeting with traditional rulers representing Gudum Hausawa, Gudum Sayawa and Gudum Fulani communities as well as religious leaders.

The meeting according to the organizers was aimed at rubbing minds on how to foster enduring harmony among residents of the areas who had violent clashes in the past.

Recall that the state government imposed dusk to dawn curfew in the communities for a couple of days as a result of the latest riot.

Speaking during the meeting, chairman of the group, Comrade Daniel Gambo, who explained that the group comprises people of different faiths and tribes in the state noted that its aims were to promote peace in the state, create a bond of solidarity among religions and social justice.

“Our goals are to promote peace, justice, inter-faith dialogue and reconciliation. To remove the cause of hardship and replacing despair with hope, fear with human security and humiliation with dignity”. He said.

Others who spoke at the occasion were village heads of Gudum Fulani, Malam Umar Abdullahi; Gudum Hausawa, Malam Musa Mato, and a Christian cleric, Reverend Ezekiel Abasu Gwandun.

They identified youth restiveness, immorality, and drug abuse as root causes of violence in the society, calling on government to create jobs and tasked parents on proper upbringing of their children.