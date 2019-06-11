Fintrak Boss Honoured

The Founder and Managing Director of Fintrak Nigeria Limited, Mr. Bimbo Abioye, was recently honoured in Abuja for his strides in the Nigerian information technology space. The recognition, which took place during the Smart Cities Forum 2019 in Abuja, was a demonstration of Fintrak’s strides in the technology ecosystem in Africa.

Speaking about the recognition, Abioye said: “We appreciate this award and recognition. This is to show that our impacts are being recognized in the country. This award is encouraging, not only to me but to the Fintrak team and other indigenous ICT firms.

“We appreciate this award, we didn’t see it coming but we must be honest, we thank the organisers of this event for this and we are promising them that we wouldn’t rest on our oars in providing quality financial software and solutions to Nigerians and Africans.”

Over the years, Fintrak has grown to be an international company providing solutions to tons of countries outside Nigeria.

“With physical presence in many African countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Central Africa etc. we have tried as much as possible to make impact in the African banking ecosystem.

“Our solutions such as IFRS , Risk management software’s and a host of others come in English and French languages, this is to demonstrate our pan African outlook. We believe that this award is in line with our strides and that of our vision,” Abioye added.

The former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, had urged the recipients to continue with the good works, which is changing the technology narrative and adoption in the country. The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in his opening remarks tasked Nigerians to build smart systems that would power the country as we enter the fifth industrial revolution.