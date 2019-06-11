Enugu First Lady Tasks Women on Humility, Love, Unity

The wife of the Enugu State Governor, Mrs. Monica Ugwuanyi, has stressed the need for love and unity among women, irrespective of class or political status of their husbands in the society.

The Enugu First Lady who maintained that all human beings are equal before God, noted that those in authority are there by God’s providence and should reciprocate such benevolence by regarding everyone as equals.

Speaking during the monthly prayer rally of the women of Enugu State, Mrs. Ugwuanyi enjoined them to remain prayerful, humble and supportive to their husbands as well as relate positively with others to enhance peace, love and unity in the society.

According to her, “no condition is permanent; therefore, we should all regard everyone of us as equals. Forget about that I am here as wife of the governor, I relate well with my workers, we chat, play and do everything in common. Humility is a noble virtue that should be imbibed by all women”.

She also advised women whose husbands occupy political positions not to be influenced by such exalted offices but be committed to virtues that would assist them succeed in their responsibilities.

“Let me remind us that any position given to our husbands demands our fervent prayers. Immediately your husband assumes any political position even if it is the lowest, it is required of you as the wife to be covering him in prayers so that no danger will come near him”, the governor’s wife said.

Mrs. Ugwuanyi who disclosed that this year’s August meeting will be flagged off on July 9, expressed delight with the commitment of women of the state to the monthly prayer session, saying: “I am sincerely grateful to you all”.

Earlier in her sermon, Evangelist Favour Ugwuanyi explained the importance of the Holy Spirit in the life of Christians, disclosing that it “reveals hidden things, gives wisdom, connects us to God, acts as advocate in the event of sin, among others” and enjoined the people to adhere strictly to the dictates of the Holy Spirit.