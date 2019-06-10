Ugwuanyi Brought Me out of Political Oblivion, Says Nnamani

Davidson Iriekpen



Ahead of the inauguration of the National Assembly tomorrow, former Enugu State Governor, and Senator-elect for Enugu East, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, yesterday stated that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has lifted him from political oblivion and restated his resolve to serve faithfully for the advancement of the Nigerian project that would engender peace, unity and development of the country.

Nnamani said in a statement yesterday that he would do everything possible and within the ambit of the law to work for the emancipation of the ordinary Nigerians.

He assured that in the ninth Senate, “I will focus on poverty alleviation, employment opportunities, fair and equitable distribution of national resources as well as promoting the manufacturing sector of the economy.”

On the home front, the former governor expressed appreciation to Ugwuanyi, who he said, facilitated his election into the Senate.

Nnamani said, “I am grateful to my governor for the opportunity to rejig my political career.

“I owe him a lot of gratitude for the opportunity to serve my fatherland. I restate my respect and loyalty to him as my political leader.”

Senator Nnamani, however, distanced himself from any political godfather’s role just as he underscored the fact that “Governor Ugwuanyi is the political leader in practice and head of the Ebeano political family in Enugu State “.

He lauded Ugwuanyi for the developmental strides in the state and urged him not to rest on his oars.

The Enugu East senator enjoined politicians and citizens alike to rally round Ugwuanyi in his commitment to bring all round development to the state.

Nnamani also paid glowing tribute to Enugu political leaders including Chief Jim Nwobodo; former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; Senator Fidelis Okoro; Dr. Okwy Nwodo, Ohanaeze President, John Nwodo; former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Alison Madueke (rtd); and a former military administrator JNJ Aneke among others for their roles in promoting political harmony the state.