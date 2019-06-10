Presidential Election Tribunal: Justice Mohammed Garba Replaces Bulkachuwa

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba, presiding judge of the Lagos division of the Court of Appeal on Monday led a five man panel of the presidential election petition tribunal hearing the petition of Atiku Abubakar and the peoples Democratic Party against the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The tribunal earlier presided by Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa had adjourned on May 24, after Bulkachuwa recused herself following Petition of Atiku on alleged likelihood of bias.

Bulkachuwa however did not announce her replacement after about two weeks when she withdrew from the matter and the matter adjourned.

However when the matter resumed Monday in Abuja, the panel was led by Justice Garba.

Garba in his remarks promised that the tribunal would be fair to all parties in the suit and called for maximum cooperation from lawyers representing parties in order to give expeditious hearing to the petition.

Justice Garba accordingly called the first case, that of the Hope Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Ambrose Oworu.

He later set down all motions relating to the petition of Atiku and the PDP for hearing Tuesday.

