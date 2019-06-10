NPFL SUPER SIX: Abdallah Remains Positive on Enyimba Winning the Playoff

After playing three matches at the ongoing NPFL Super Six Playoff in Lagos which has seen Enyimba win two and lost won, Head Coach of the Aba team, Usman Abdallah, remains positive of winning the championship.

Speaking at the Agege Stadium at the weekend, Abdallah said: “Enyimba is in a good position to win the title but at the moment, it is not really on our hands as Kano Pillars enjoy the advantage now.

“So, we are focusing on winning our remaining games and then see how others fare. We are not ruling out anything.”

After defeating archrivals, Rangers 1-0 in the tournament’s first Eastern Derby, Enyimba crashed 2-0 to Kano Pillars and went on to crush Lobi Stars 3-1 to stay on six points behind Pillars who are on seven points.

This evening at the Agege Stadium, The People’s Elephant will roll out its tank against FC Ifeanyiubah who have nothing to play for beyond pride after losing three matches here.

The Enyimba coach restated that the playoff was a different kind of competition from the regular season.

“I did say at the end of the regular season that the playoff present a different context and it is already showing here with unexpected results. We have an open aspiration which is to win the title or pick a continental ticket and we cannot consider any of the aspirations met until our last game.

Meanwhile, Abdallah has promised to feature diminutive Chukwuka Onuwa for Agege fans to see him play live at the ground where he was adored.

For three seasons, Onuwa was a favourite of fans of MFM FC. At the Temple of Football, as Agege Stadium was nicknamed, Onuwa orchestrated so many moves through ball passing and scruff of the neck runs that led to goals at the most crucial moments for the church club which in a surprising move, approved his transfer to Enyimba International at the start of the season.

At the start of the playoff, Onuwa’s fans thronged the Agege stadium hoping to see him in action for the People’s Elephant only to be disappointed on all three occasions. A quiet agitation from the fans reached journalists who took it to Enyimba’s coach.

“We have a rich squad and each player has his specific contribution to the squad which we select such players for. Onuwa is an important member of our team and he was almost going to come in against Lobi Stars…he will have his day and I can assure his fans especially the Lagos people that Onuwa is appreciated in Enyimba. I will play Onuwa for Lagos fans but they should not forget that before he plays for them, he is an Enyimba player,” explained Abdallah.

TODAY

Rangers v Kano Pillars-3pm

Akwa Utd v Lobi -5pm

Enyimba v Ifeanyiubah -7pm