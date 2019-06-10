Buhari: Security Agencies Can Secure Nigeria

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Abuja assured citizens that security and law enforcement agencies had the capacity to safeguard the country, its people and property.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said Buhari made the claim while responding to concerns raised by a delegation of Zamfara Advocacy Group in the State House, saying the military and the police have been taking drastic measures to check the activities of some local elements threatening the peace of the communities, including preventing farmers from going to their farms.

“I assure you, I get daily reports from people in the field and traditional rulers. I also meet regularly with the leadership of the security agencies, and they have been directed to deploy their personnel to secure the society,” Buhari said.

The statement also said Buhari described as “unfortunate” the “failure of local leadership in intelligence – gathering,” and enjoined community and traditional leaders to monitor closely the activities of people in their domain with a view to assisting law enforcement agencies to secure the communities.

It also said the president commended the new governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, for being proactive in addressing the security challenges confronting the state and urged royal fathers to go back to their cultural roles.

The statement added that Usman Balarabe, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, congratulated Buhari on his reelection, disclosing that the “situation in Zamfara remains dire,” citing increased attacks, deaths, injuries and displacements.

“We are here because we believe Mr. President and his administration can put in place solid measures to bring about peace and security, and also mitigate the endemic poverty that has made this region one of the poorest in the world…” Balarabe said.

The statement also said the delegation, which also included the wife of the governor of Kaduna State, Asia Mohammed Ahmed, and television presenter, Kadaria Ahmed, called for greater collaboration among stakeholders and advocated the need to secure the borders; and permanently situating a major military presence in the Zamfara State, among other suggestions.