Work on Ekehuan road dualisation begins, as residents laud Obaseki on fulfilled promises

In line with the state government’s commitment to driving infrastructural development in the state, work has commenced on the dualisation of Ekehuan Road, a major road leading to the site of the Benin River Port project in Benin City.

The contract for the dualisation of the project was awarded a few months ago and was greeted with wild jubilation in the area, as it was considered as one of the key milestones for the realisation of the port project and opening up of Ekehuan axis of the state to development.

A cross-section of residents in the area confirmed that work has started in the area as equipment and materials have been mobilised to site, with construction picking up at the slope axis of the road.

Mr. Omorogbe Aisosa, a resident in the area, commended the state government for keeping to its promise, noting that the state has witnessed tremendous development in infrastructure since Governor Godwin Obaseki assumed office.

According to him, “I can confirm to you that work on the dualisation of Ekehuan Road has commenced. At the beginning of the road in Ring Road, you would see that the contractor has mounted a signpost, signalling that they are on site.

“But where we have seen the work commence in earnest is the slope axis of the road. The contractor has mobilised men and materials to the site and we are excited about this. The governor truly does keep to his promise.”

A trader in the axis, Mrs. Eunice Osarobo, said the commencement of the project has proven that the Governor never did forget the people living in Ekehuan Road and environs in his determined effort to deliver durable infrastructure across the state.

She said: “We are really excited to see the men on site. It is a huge relief and we are grateful to the governor. A whole lot was happening across the state and we were feeling left behind. This work has now increased the approval rating of the government in this neighbourhood, because we know he is performing in different parts of the state.”