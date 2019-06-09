Former Beauty Queen, Nike Oshinowo Still Taking Back Seat

Nike Oshinowo, a former Miss Nigeria, once held many spellbound!

Following her emergence as a beauty queen, Oshinowo reigned supreme for many years, courting all the attention, while the paparazzi tried to outsmart one another to have her photographs glaze the cover of their tabloids.

As a glittering star, not a few deep pockets across the country also craved her attention.

Interestingly, many years after, she remained in the warm embrace of stardom, thereby making her arguably the most-talked about beauty queen in the history of Nigeria. Typical of someone who is constantly seeking relevance, the celebrated entrepreneur, ex-pageant director, style icon, socialite and television presenter, went into a talk show tagged Late Night With Nike Oshinowo.

At that time, not a few had expected that it would be an instant hit within a short period of time. But it was a disappointing outing as it was a colossal loss.

From being a beauty queen herself, she later took charge of the pageant franchise, which she tried to revamp also for about two seasons before things went south.

In the view of some, her celebrity status, among other reasons, had enjoyed interesting discourse owing largely to her relationship with Dr. Tunde Soleye, the medical doctor turned top businessman, who for several years maintained a top suite at the then popular Nicon-Nuga Hotel.

They both enjoyed each other for some time until they parted ways over irreconcilable differences.

Since the separation, Nike seems to have mellowed down completely and gone totally quiet, away from the same media attention that “forced” her in everyone’s consciousness.