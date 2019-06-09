Ethiopian Airlines Connects Johannesburg from Lagos

The General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Mrs Firihiewot Mekonnen, has announced that starting June 15, Ethiopian Airlines will start daily flights to Johannesburg from Lagos via Lome.

The airline also wished Nigerian teams participating at the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations Cup well, promising to provide connections to the two host countries, France and Egypt.

This follows the airlines’ support in connecting fans of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur to Madrid where the teams played for European Champions League final match.

Ethiopian deployed three chartered flights from London, Liverpool and Manchester to ease fans’ travel.

“Ethiopian Airlines is delighted that the supporters of the football teams enjoyed the features of its latest aviation technology, along with the airline’s award-winning customer service and the overall travel experience. Ethiopian Airlines would like to thank the fans for choosing and giving us the opportunity to serve them,” Mekonnen said.