BON to Meet NBC over Suspension of Daar Communications

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Central Working Committee of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) will hold a crucial meeting in Abuja on Monday with the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) over the suspension until further notice of the licence of Daar Communications, the operator of African Independent Television (AIT) and Ray Power FM.

The broadcast regulator, NBC, had last week announced the shutdown of the stations following the failure of the tv and radio stations to abide by the broadcast code.

The Acting Chairman of BON, Godfrey Ohuabunwa, revealed over the weekend that BON will issue a statement at the end of the CWC meeting with NBC.

The NBC stakeholders will also be having a parley on the same day.

Ohuabunwa made this disclosure while briefing reporters about the acquisition of TV broadcast rights by BON from FIFA.

The acquisition of the free to air rights will enable BON partner stations to broadcast the FIFA World Cup matches this year.

“To let you know, on Monday, BON is meeting on a different capacity. The Central Working Committee will discuss about what is going on in the country. There will be a press briefing. We are also meeting with NBC. It is on different premise to discuss. The NBC is holding a stakeholders meeting and we are coming out with a statement,” Ohuabunwa said.

The NBC Director General Ishaq Modibo-Kawu had accused Daar Communications of being used in a manner that was detrimental to national interest and for making divisive and inciting comments in the discussion of national issues.