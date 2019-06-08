“We Got People Talking” Rebounds with Nigerian, Ghanaian Stars

The popular “We Got People Talking” commercial launched by telecommunications operator, Globacom, in 2010 has returned to the airwaves, this time featuring showbiz stars from Nigeria and Ghana.

When the advert was first launched, it was to celebrate the role played by the network in making telecom services available and affordable to the vast majority of people. Talking being an essential feature of humanity in expressing feelings, thoughts and desires, Globacom facilitated and escalated man’s ability to connect and talk through its mobile telephony.

The new star-studded version still extols this, but focuses on Globacom’s five times voice recharge value. The offer gives Glo subscribers five times value on every recharge to call all networks.

With the offer, Glo subscribers will receive five hundred per cent bonus on any recharge they make on the network. For instance, a N100 recharge will give N500 value, N200 recharge will give N1000, N500 recharge attracts N2,500 value, while N1,000 recharge will get N5,000. The offer is available on physical recharge via the USSD code *555* followed by the recharge pin.

The showbiz stars featured in the commercial are led by legendary Juju Maestro, King Sunny Ade. From Ghana are Martha Ankomah and Van Vicker, while Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, Davido, Flavour and Phyno are some of the Nigerian stars in the advert. Other entertainment heavyweights featured are Omawunmi, Megbele, Yemi Alade, Ego Ogbaro, Tekno, Bez and Sani Danja.

It is a perfect combination which amplifies the Glo message in a smooth rendition. It is, therefore, not a surprise that the new version of ‘We Got People Talking’ has already gone viral on the internet, generating a lot of buzz among young and old audiences.