Schneider Electric New Products

Schneider Electric, global specialist in energy management and automation, has launched a new range of products for its Nigerian market to address power-related challenges. The company, which is present in more than 100 countries, also launched the products to address the need for premium protection and innovative offers from high-end users to low-income earners. The newly launched products include a range of affordable UPS from APC by Schneider Electric, with the brand’s guaranteed quality. Earlier versions have been proven by users to be durable with a long shelf life. In his words, Mr. Oluwaseun Oloyede, APC by Schneider Electric ChannelSales Manager said, “The Easy UPS have the Schneider Electric guarantee of quality and it is very affordable as it includes only the features that the customer requires. The decision is yours to fit it into your home, or your small business requiring a steady supply of a reliable UPS which you can count on.”

Other newly introduced products include wiring devices like the Schneider Electric Unica and Lisse Deco ranges. While Unica offers a range of premium, wireless-enabled switches and sockets fitted for the luxury market and hotels, Lisse Deco presents affordable and contemporary fittings equipped with USB ports, phone holders and other convenient accessories to fit today’s lifestyle.