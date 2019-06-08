New Touring Specification for the World’s Fastest Production Sedan, Jaguar XE SV Project 8

By Bennett Oghifo

Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations division has developed a more restrained road-oriented version of the extreme XE SV Project 8 that rises from 0-100km/h in 3.7 seconds and on to a limited top speed of 300km/h.

The automaker said in a statement that the new car features a discreet new rear spoiler, delivering a covert design that belies the 441kW vehicle’s race track-honed performance capabilities.

The new Touring specification is available alongside existing Project 8 derivatives, which currently hold production sedan lap records on three continents – at circuits including the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Dubai Autodrome and Laguna Seca.

The fixed Touring Spoiler replaces Project 8’s adjustable carbonfibre rear aerodynamic wing and is complemented by a fixed front splitter to maintain aerodynamic balance.

Despite this significant aerodynamic revision, the 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 Project 8 with Touring Spoiler retains an extraordinary level of on-road performance and driver engagement for a sports sedan.

Jamal Hameedi, Engineering Director, Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations, said: “Project 8 has received outstanding critical acclaim since its launch, demonstrating the Special Vehicle Operations team’s ability to create a compact Jaguar sedan with supercar-rivalling performance. Touring specification extends the appeal of Project 8 to performance car enthusiasts and collectors who prefer a more discreet appearance, without compromising its driver-focused on-road dynamics.”

Special Vehicle Operations will hand-assemble no more than 15 examples of the Touring specification Project 8 at its Technical Centre in Warwickshire, exclusively in four-seat configuration.

Valencia Orange, Velocity Blue, Corris Grey Satin and British Racing Green paint finishes are available, while the absence of body decals – though optional – confirms this as the ultimate sleeper car.

Oh, speed lovers in Nigeria may have to wait awhile, since all Project 8 derivatives are made in left-hand drive configuration only, which is okay, but are not available in sub-Sahara Africa markets. Coscharis Motors, Jaguar Land Rover’s sole representative in the country, has more on when this machine will be in their showroom.