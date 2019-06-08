MTN  21 Days of Y’ello Care to Address Youth Unemployment

MTN Nigeria is set to address youth unemployment in the country as it observed its annual ‘21 Days of Y’ello Care’ , a volunteerism initiative of MTN employees.

With the theme of the programme this year as ‘Creating a brighter future for the youth’, the company said that it recognised the influence of the youths in driving economic growth,hence, its willingness to motivate them.

Speaking on the programme, Chief Human Resources Officer of the firm, Esther Akinnukawe, harped on the need for collaborations to tackle the scourge of unemployment.

She said: “We believe that if we all join forces, there will be a rise in youth empowerment and a decrease in the prevalence of youth unemployment.

Our goal for this year’s Y’ello Care programme is to do our part to support young people and help tackle the various issues they face.

“As the leading mobile operator in emerging markets and given our understanding of the transformative power of digital innovation, we constantly seek opportunities to connect people with technology, so that all our stakeholders can enjoy the dividends of the digital age. As the Fourth Industrial Revolution progresses, we will work to equip our youths with the skills and knowledge they require to effectively prepare themselves for the digital future.”

She also revealed some other agenda of the initiative to include E-Library set-up in selected secondary schools across Nigeria, ICT and business skills programme at Skill Acquisition Centres (SACs) and career development training for youths.

“There will also be a Hackathon challenge for web developers to produce a technological solution that addresses up to five of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s): No Hunger, Zero Poverty, Quality Education, Good Health and Well-being. The staff members have also partnered with relevant agencies to raise awareness on mental health in Nigeria,” she added.