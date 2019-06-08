Buhari Has Reduced Criminality in N’Delta

An ex-militant group under the auspices of the Niger Delta Creek Force (NDCF), yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari had performed creditably in reducing crime in the Niger Delta. While congratulating the president on his victory at the presidential poll and his subsequent inauguration, leader of the group, Mr. Comrade Tonbotibi, urged Buhari to consolidate on the modest achievements during his second term. The ex-agitators called on aggrieved groups in the region to sheath their sword and rally round the government to usher in development which had eluded the region. “The President has done well in the area of youth empowerment programmes, which had greatly impacted positively on the lives of youths in the region thereby reducing crime and criminality to a bearable minimum” the group said.

To sustain the current peace, the group appealed to President Buhari to fully integrate them into the Federal Government Amnesty Programme. It cautioned those sponsoring ‘petitions and falsehoods against the government to desist from destroying the good intentions of the Buhari administration’.