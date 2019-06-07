Zamfara Suspends Traditional Rulers over Involvement in Banditry

The Zamfara State Government has announced the immediate suspension of a first-class traditional ruler, the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Ibrahim, over alleged involvement in banditry in the state.

The suspension is contained in a statement issued Thursday by the Director-General to the governor on Press Affairs, Mr. Yusuf Idris, and made available to journalists in Gusau, the state capital, Thursday.

The statement also announced the suspension of the District Head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal.

Kanoma was attacked during the Sallah celebration leaving no fewer than 16 persons dead and 14 others wounded.

“Zamfara State Governor, Hon. Bello Mohammed, has approved the suspension of the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ibrahim (Banagan Maru).

“The governor also approved the suspension of the District Head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal (Bunun Kanoma),” the statement said.

The statement said the Ibrahim and Lawal would “remain suspended pending the conclusion of an investigative panel soon to be set up by the state government”.

According to the statement, the suspensions followed series of complaints from the communities regarding the traditional rulers’ alleged dealings with bandits.

The statement directed the suspended Emir to hand over his official vehicle and all other government property in his possession to the most senior district head.

“The district head is also directed to handover same to the most senior village head in the area,” the statement said.