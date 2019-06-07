Youths Urged to Embrace Entrepreneurship

Eromosele Abiodun

The federal lawmaker Representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, Hon. Amaopusenibo Randolph Brown, has advised Nigerian youths and his constituents to always develop the spirit of enterprise, embrace entrepreneurship and shun white collar if they hope to better themselves and contribute to stimulating the local economy and creating wealth.

The lawmaker gave this advice during the graduation ceremony /public presentation of certificates and awards to beneficiaries of his skills acquisition project held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Speaking to beneficiaries, he said: “The truth is that wherever your interests lie, there’s almost certainly a way to turn it into business or entrepreneurial success.”

He urged them to embrace entrepreneurship, which globally is renowned as a key driver of economic growth, job creation and social change.

He said many persons who underwent the training would not believe they would get rewarded for their effort as they graduate which was seen as a norm in some quarters.

He, however, advised them to neither relent in any of their endeavours, nor despise their little beginning because every effort comes with a reward.

According to him, in every venture there is a value attached to it, “it is also for us to identify that value and pursue it vigorously to achieve set objectives.”

Brown, noted that the Bonny Federal Constituency has taken this path to train constituents in various skills, stressing that today is a reward for the determination of those who went through the rigorous training and came out successful.

“It is my desire to support them commence a process that will see them employ themselves with these basic working tools required to start up, contribute to wealth creation and stimulation of the local economy.

“My constituency office has undertaken the vocational training and empowerment option because it will establish entrepreneurs; maximise their potential to contribute to development and wealth creation.

“Through this vocational training, individuals and groups are empowered to expand their abilities and participate fully in the development process.

“We are happy today for choosing this path, because if you look around today, a lot of projects in the federal budget are not funded, hence there are abandoned project here and there because of limitations in funding; that is why a good number of lawmakers are now embarking on training of constituents which is designed in such a way to outlive your tenure,” he said.

Chairman of the Constituency Management Advisory Committee (CMAC), Tom Sogules, in his welcome address said this had been a well-conceived and diligently implemented programme that had touched the lives of the citizenry in Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency.

He commended the patron and benefactor, Hon Brown for his courage and determination to see to the successful conclusion of this project despite several formidable challenges.

According to him, in order to conceive and execute an ambitious comprehensive program of vocational training from Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, Hon Randolph Brown had appointed a committee of ten eminent persons from the two LGA’s.

He said presently the first phase of the training started with 66 persons from Degema and 166 persons from Bonny LGA’s engaged in training on catering, fashion design, driving shoe/bag making, bead making, entrepreneurship, cosmetology and make-up.