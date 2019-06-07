Nigerian Youth Parliament Lobbies Opposition Rep Members for Gbajabiamila

Sunday Ehigiator

As the date for elections into leadership of the 9th assembly draws closer, the support for Hon Femi Gbajabiamila received a new boost as the youth representatives lobbied the opposition house of representative members to support Gbajabiamila’s speakership candidacy.

This was contained in a statement signed by member representing Lagos Central, in the Nigerian Youth Parliament, Hon Daniju Sultan made available to newsmen during his recent meeting with PDP House of Representative member representing, Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, Lagos State.

He affirmed that the decision to embark on advocacy campaign for Gbajabiamila became imperative to ensure that all hands are on deck towards ensuring a leadership that will truly stand firm to uphold the tenet of legislation so as to protect democracy.

He further assured that “Gbajabiamila will lead an all-inclusive house if elected as the speaker of the Ninth assembly”, and therefore request the support of all opposition to support Gbajabiamila for speaker.