Glitz, Glamour as Obasanjo Inaugurates World Class Hotel At Oleh

Sylvester Idowu in Warri reports that it was all glitz and glamour in Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State when former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently inaugurated Dantinajo Gold Resort Limited, a world class hotel

Recently, it ￼was a gathering of who is who, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at the inauguration of Dantinajo Gold Resort Limited, a world class hotel in Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The multimillion naira hotel facility features an endless wave of sophistication, style and glamour and has swelled the tourism and economic value of the oil rich Delta State.

At the formal opening on a certain Saturday, it started with a special red carpet reception where the hotel played host to creme-de-la-creme of the society, top executives in the corporate world, hospitality industries, politicians and traditional rulers.

A multi-purpose hotel, Dantinajo houses a gym, spa, presidential apartment, royal apartment, suites, apartments, standard rooms, restaurant, bar, conference halls and boasts of the best comfort guests and customers can get in major cities in and outside the country.

Declaring the facility open, Obasanjo expressed joy that the hotel was established in a rural setting and would create employment for the youths who hitherto might have been roaming the streets in the city.

The elated former presidentused the occasion to charge government at all levels in the country to see the private sector as the engine for economic development noting that the industrial mindset of the owners of the hotel was an example of mobilising resources for national development.

He urged government to ensure to do its part in developing the country by providing the right kind of environment for the operators of the private sector to bring the right kind of investment to the country.

Chief Obasanjo, who had earlier delivered the 2019 Synod of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) in Oleh, however, commended the owner of the hotel, Engr. Daniel Omoyibo, for mustering the will and resources to put up the investment.

“Coming here, when you talk of mobilising human and material resources for development, this is a practical example of what we talked about in the church. In the church we talked about it in theory and spiritually, now we have come here and we are seeing it in practical terms.

“The point is this; the private sector must been seen as the engine of development. In my address in the church, I made the point that the job of the public sector is to provide the conducive atmosphere for the private sector to thrive and of course to regulate because knowing human beings as they are”, he said.

Speaking to journalists at the commissioning ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer of Dantinajo Gold Resort, Engr. Daniel Omoyibo, said his vision for establishing the hotels is to reduce unemployment in the country, calling on other well-to-do Nigerians to tow his path.

“I give thanks to God and to my spiritual father, Prophet T.B Joshua because he’s the one that God used to build me to this level. My main reason for putting up this edifice is to make sure I bring out the unemployed youths out there, empower them, and reduce unemployment in Nigeria, Delta, Isoko and Oleh.

“I am praying and hoping that other people of means who have the resources will also come out to do more of things like this; factories, industries, it doesn’t need to be a hotel. They should just come out to build and empower the Nigerian youth.

“The hotel has 85 rooms; 53 standard rooms, 12 suites and 20 apartments. Some of the facilities here are a swimming pool, a gym, a conference hall, a restaurant and a bar. This Dantinajo Gold Resort is the best hotel in the entire Niger Delta”, he said.

Speaking at the colorful event, Hon. Eta Enahoro, chairman and chief executive Skyworld Company Limited, who was the chairman of the ceremony, urged Isoko sons and daughters to emulate Engr. Daniel Omoyibi, CEO DANMOTECK LTD, by investing in Isoko land to provide employment for Isoko people.

He noted that the development of the area is through big investments of this magnitude, which according him is key to sustainable development of the individual and the larger society. He also urged Isoko people to be self reliant through personal investment adding that, “I am totally committed towards the development of Isoko land even as most of my staff and personal assistant are from the area”.

Enahoro commended Omoyibo for the giant strides in building a world class hotel, just as he appealed to Isoko people in diaspora to come home and invest.

The Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by Mr. Steve Ebiogbe, director of protocol, commended Omoyibo for the successful completion of the project, noting that children yet unborn will grow to meet the edifice due to it’s modern structure and equipment. He further assured them of constant patronage of government officials and others will encourage Omoyibo in other areas of investment.

Also, Prophet T.B. Joshua, represented by Apostle Omohoro I.E., Lokoja area superintendent of the National Apostolic Church Nigeria, urged everyone to give their lives to God in whom all blessings come. He emphasised that it can only be better when God is involved in whatever we do even as success in inevitable.

Engr. Daniel Omoyibo, in his usual magnanimous way of life at the occasion, empowered 48 graduands of various vocations and he personally sponsored them with N1 million each, to enable them establish and live a normal life, a move that was received with rapturous joy by the beneficiaries.