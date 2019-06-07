Edo residents hail Obaseki for reclaiming erosion-plagued roads, streets

…urge gov not to be distracted by antics of greedy politicians

Following the completion of construction work on some roads and streets in Ekehuan axis of Benin City, residents in the area have expressed appreciation to Governor Godwin Obaseki, for acting promptly in rescuing their hitherto erosion-prone neighbourhood.

In a letter signed by the Coordinator of a coalition of residents in the area, Hon. Goodluck A. Okhuaherobo and nine other elders residing in the communities, residents of Aerodrome Close, Goodwill and Iriajen Streets, lauded the governor for the unparalleled urban renewal effort in Oredo Local Government of the state.

“On behalf of the good people of Oredo Local Government Area of the state, especially Aerodrome Close, Goodwill and Iriajen Street, we wish to express our sincere gratitude to the governor for considering our constituency among those in need of urgent road repair, reconstruction and refurbishment; which many in your exalted position would have overlooked in the general scale of things, considering the pressure on the state’s budget.”

He hailed the state government for taking particular interest in their area and for ensuring that the roads are well paved, saving them from erosion and making the streets conducive for pedestrians and motorists.

According to him, “We never conceived the thought that in our time, Iriajen Street would be turned into something that could verily be compared to streets in the developed world; thus, the residents of Iriajen Street, Aerodrome Close and Goodwill are still reeling in excitement as their once erosion-plagued roads are now conducive for both motorists and pedestrians.

“The good people of Edo State under your leadership in the past three years have had the pleasure of enjoying massive infrastructural development, quality education under conducive environment, rapid eradication of unemployment, reconstruction of roads in every nook and cranny of streets which have earned you the title ‘Wake and See Governor.’ You have printed your name in the sands of time and will not be so easily forgotten.”

They urged the governor not to allow a handful of greedy politicians who want the governor to share money meant for the people to them and distract the state government from working for the ordinary Edo people.

“In appreciation, we humbly urge that you don’t bend to the pressure from the few disgruntled elements that are only serving their selfish interests and only wish to take the state backward. The enormous goodwill you have built over the years by choosing to serve the overall interest of the people is invaluable. You have paved the way for generations to come showing the possibility of being in power yet incorruptible by same,” they added.