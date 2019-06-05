Velusami: Vibrant Power Sector Required for Industrialisation

Arun Velusami is a Partner in the Energy Group of international law firm, Hogan Lovells, which is based in London. He has been working in Nigeria’s energy sector for over 15 years. In this interview with Hamid Ayodeji, he speaks about ways to develop Nigeria’s power sector. Excerpts:

Considering the recent emergence of renewable energy in countries like China and the United States, do you think Nigeria should also invest heavily in renewable energy?

Yes. I think the key factor with the power sector in any country is to have a portfolio of different types of technology. If you look at countries like India and China, they have thermal power plants that burn coal alongside gas. They also have hydropower plants, solar projects, and wind projects that create a blend of conventional and renewable energy. I know Nigeria is strong when it comes to conventional energy, but we must not forget the significant amount of power-generating capacity that is based on gas in Nigeria and also hydropower in the North at the Shiroro and Kainji plants. Of course, there needs to be more capacity in investment. However, in terms of renewable energy, there is definitely the scope for more investment.

I think the advantage of the renewable energy projects, particularly solar, is that as long as the grid is where they can be set up and they’re not reliant on supply chain of fuel. For example, if there is an interruption of gas to a gas power plant, the gas power plant cannot operate. The sun, on the other hand, is obviously always shining to a greater extent, so you can have smaller scale power plants in more isolated rural areas and having smaller scale power plants you can have more operating generating centres around the country. The other advantage is that renewable energy projects can vary in scale, which means they can be cheaper and quicker to construct and bring online. So I definitely think there is a place for renewable energy projects in Nigeria, as part of a balanced energy portfolio.

How much impact do you think support from foreign and indigenous financial institutions will have on the growth and sustainability of the energy industry?

I think foreign investments and banks definitely have a key role to play. For a start, the cost of foreign debts is much lower than the cost of Nigerian debts, so that in itself, brings an economic advantage. In addition, having access to foreign investors greatly increases the pool of capital available for investment into the sector. Very frequently, you see foreign investors partnering with Nigerian companies for the same project. The importance of the Nigerian companies in these developments cannot be underestimated, because they understand how the system works. I think attracting foreign capital will help revitalise the energy sector in Nigeria, and if the sector is revitalised, then that will lead to more opportunities.

Are there consequences you think the country will face if renewable energy is not maximised?

I think you lose a competitive advantage with other developing and developed nations. We must remember that many of Nigeria’s neighbouring countries are also looking at renewable energy, and that international investors have a choice as to who they lend money to. If you don’t maximise the opportunities provided by renewable energy, those flows of capital will simply be invested somewhere else. So I think there’s obviously significant economic benefit to Nigeria to attracting that foreign capital that’s focusing on renewable energy and it will allow the sector to be significantly strengthened. Right now we’re at the very start of a process where this renewable technology can be used throughout Nigeria and I think Nigeria should take the opportunity to attract this capital.

What steps would you advise should be taken to establish more stable energy sector in this country?

I believe there are a number of steps to be taken. If one is investing in this country to generate power, they need to know that the price of the power is going to be reflective of their cost, so we need to have cost-reflective tariffs implemented. The investor needs to know that tariff is at a sufficient level to cover their costs and that tariff is going to be paid on time. There is also a lot of support being offered by the international development finance institution (DFI) community. The World Bank in particular has proposed certain structural reforms for the power sector. I also think Nigeria needs to make a decision as to how much of that support the country wants to utilise and how it can best affect some of the reforms that have been proposed in other to experience growth in the industry.

Do you think there is an economic impact that will arise as a result of having more refineries and how will private-public relationships help foster this?

Clearly, if you have more indigenous refining capacity within Nigeria then that means that you have to import less diesel and fewer fuel oil products. Right now, all of those products are purchased in foreign currency, so all of that foreign currency is leaving the country and the country is not directly benefiting other than the fact that it’s getting the fuel. Now if you can produce that process and refine fuel and fuel products within the country, all of that money would theoretically stay within the country and be used to further invest and develop infrastructure and capacity within that sector. There is a clear benefit to retaining that investment within the country rather than have all of that foreign currency leaving the country. It also contributes to a trade deficit if you are a net importer of these products. In an ideal scenario, the extent of the natural resources and the hydrocarbon assets that Nigeria has – if their refining capacity is sufficiently developed over the next decade– then Nigeria could even find itself being a net exporter of these products.

So what do you think is the best way to increase the refining capacity of our refineries considering that most of them are not functioning up to optimal level?

Well, it needs to make business sense, and so there clearly needs to be a form of support from the government. In relation to the production and construction of these refineries, we need to see increased support from the international investment and lending community to finance these refineries. This is because refineries do not come cheap. Depending on the scale, they can be some of the most expensive pieces of infrastructure that you can have. Therefore, attracting those foreign capital inflows while also having domestic support with an agenda to promote the construction of these refineries is the combination Nigeria requires.

How do you think Nigeria can maximise foreign investment and job creation for the power sector?

It comes back to the earlier question regarding the stability of the energy sector. If the energy sector is stable, you will attract foreign investment, it’s as simple as that. Investors must know that their investment in the power sector is going to be profitable. Another key component is that the costs of producing power need to be covered by the revenues that you get from selling power. If that is stable, then the revenues that are going to be paid can be maximized. I think that will attract the foreign investment that is required.

What does Nigeria’s energy mix look like and what energy sources should the country be considering to ensure stable energy supply?

A country should ideally have a portfolio of different technologies. So you have gas plants, you have hydro plants and I think we need to see some utility-scale solar plants. Nigeria also has coal resources, so you should consider whether you could use clean coal technology to generate coal electricity. If you look at both India and China, a significant proportion of their power is currently generated by coalfield power plants, so it is a question of making use of the other. Nigeria has been very good at using its oil and gas resources and it is a question of using some of the other resources that you have. The country has sunshine and coal and there could be potential for further hydro power. Basically, it is seeing what else you have within the country that could be used to create a more balanced technology mix for power generation.

So typically coal should also be the focus?

Coal should be considered alongside solar. One should not be exclusive to the other. For example, coal can provide base load power, whereas solar is obviously limited to when the sun shines, although you can extend it slightly. That is why having a portfolio of different technologies is key so that they can work together. The other vital aspect is to ensure that the grid is capable of taking all of this power and distributing it. We tend to focus solely on generation but we should not underestimate the importance of distribution and also transmission. In Nigeria, there has been some investment in transmission and the distribution sector has been privatised. There is a debate as to how successful that privatisation has been in attracting new investment into the distribution sector and how much has physically been spent on rehabilitating and enhancing the distribution grids.

I think one of the other key points is if you have a stable power sector, it allows you to push forward with industrialisation and you can have more heavy industry. Also, we need to remember the needs of Nigeria’s many mining companies, as they are very energy and powerintensive. Stable power supply allows you to develop other sectors of the economy.