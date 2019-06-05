Stop Blackmailing Others for Appointment, Gov Emmanuel Warns Politicians

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has warned political leaders in the state to stop blackmailing others in their quest for appointments for their relations or cronies.

He also warned them to stop mounting pressure on him over such appointments, saying anyone that would work with him will be appointed on the basis of excellence and merit.

The governor gave the warning on Monday at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly-appointed Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries in the state.

Emmanuel said he would still make use of the services of a majority of the immediate past executive members because of the numerous projects that needed to be completed.

“Don’t come and tell me that this person didn’t work during the election and should be dropped because everybody worked and they all supported me.

“If you attempt to blackmail anybody that will even spur me to reappoint that person. And don’t expect much changes because my second term will inculcate the key principles of continuity based on a lot of ongoing projects that need to be completed”.

The governor charged the newly sworn-in Head of Service, Effiong Essien and permanent secretaries, to raise the bar of excellence in the discharge of their responsibilities

He expressed optimism in their ability to deliver and further urged them to exhibit high level of professionalism and tolerance in the

discharge of their responsibilities in the state.

He urged the new Head of Civil Service, to maintain a good relationship between the labour unions and government for a robust

industrial harmony in the state.

Emmanuel used the occasion to appreciate the immediate past Head of Service, Mrs. Ekerebong Akpan, for her services to the state and the improvements witnessed in the state’s Civil Service.

He disclosed that the newly appointed permanent Secretaries –Mr. Effiong Edet Ekpenyong, Mr. Inyang Inyang Jameson and Mr. Imoh Bassey Inyang, were selected based on merit after he personally interviewed them.

“People should understand that appointments as Permanent Secretaries are not promotions that come automatically because one has reached Grade Level 17, and so cannot get to everybody,” Emmanuel said.

The new Head of the State Civil Service, Effiong Essien, who spoke with journalists shortly after his swearing-in, appreciated Emmanuel for finding him worthy for the appointment.

He promised to selflessly discharge his duties in the interest of the state.