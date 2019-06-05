NECO Releases 2019 Cowbellpedia Qualifying Exam Result

With two representatives each, Anambra, Benue, Ogun and Rivers States took the lead in the 15 perfect scores recorded by 14 schools from 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as the National Examinations Council (NECO) announced the result of the 2019 Cowbellpedia Mathematics Qualifying Examination, which was conducted on February 9, 2019.

The competition is sponsored by CowbellOur milk, the flagship brand of Promasidor Nigeria Limited and the result is now available on www.cowbellpedia.ng, it can also be accessed on Facebook messenger @cowbellmilk

Twelve of the high-flying students emerged from the junior category, while the remaining three are in the senior category.

Schools represented in the junior category by the outstanding students include Gloryland Secondary School, Benin City, Edo, State; Grundtvig International Secondary School, Awka, Anambra State, which has two candidates scoring 100 per cent; Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Nigerian Tulip International College, Abuja; Nigerian Tulip International College, Kaduna; Makurdi International School, Mount Saint Gabriel’s Secondary School, Makurdi, Benue State; Princely Academy, Abeokuta, and Universal Scholars Secondary School, Ota, Ogun State.

Others are Topfaith International Secondary School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; and Whitesand School, Lekki, Lagos State.

The three candidates with the perfect score in the senior category are from Marist Brothers’ Juniorate, Uturu, Abia State; Bibo Oluwa Academy, Ilesa, Osun State; and Jesuit Memorial College, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The 15 perfect scores recorded this year are also ground-breaking as they rested the 2016 feat of six perfect scores.

A total of 56,073 students, comprising 29,073 (junior category) and 27,000 (senior category) sat for the qualifying exam in 203 centres across the country.

With stage one over, 108 students (54 each for junior and senior categories) will now proceed to the second stage, which is the television quiz show. The second phase will run through preliminary, semi-finals and finals with the best six students in each category competing for the grand prize.

The show will be serialised into 13 episodes and aired on six local stations, AIT Network, DSTV Africa Magic across the country from August 10, 2019.

The Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, Mr. Anders Einarsson had announced at the commencement of the competition that the winner in each category will receive N2 million in addition to an all-expense paid educational excursion abroad.

Also in each category, the first and second runners-up will win N1.5 million and N1 million respectively.

The teachers of the top prize winners will be awarded N500,000 while those of the first and second runners-up will receive N400,000 and N300,000 respectively.