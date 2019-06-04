Zenith Bank Next Gen Masters Attracts Marylove Edwards from the USA

Nigeria’s tennis prodigy, Marylove Edwards who has been training at the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy in the USA in preparation for a professional tennis career is expected in Nigeria weekend and would feature in the Zenith Bank next Generation Masters taking place at the National Stadium Surulere in Lagos from Monday June 10 to Saturday June 15.

The tournament which is aimed at enabling the most talented players between the ages of 16 and 21 to upstage the seniors will feature the top eight boys and girls who will play in two round – robin groups. The two top performers in each group emerge for semifinals.

The players confirmed for the boys are: Musa Mohammed, Philip Abayomi, Godgift Timibra, Michael Osewa, Sanni Musa and Tochukwu Ezeh. Michael Ayoola, Mathew Abamu and Wilson Igbinovia will have to participate in a playoff to fill the last two spots.

The girls’ event will feature Marylove Edwards, Omolayo Bamidele, Rebecca Ekpeyong, Omolade Aderemi, Favour Moses, Chidinma Ezeh, Iye Onoja and Oiza Yakubu. Toyosi Adeusi amd Jumai Mohammed will be alternates.

The Zenith Next Generation Masters which is organized by the International Tennis Academy, debuted last year with Philip Abayomi and Oyin Quadri winning the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively.