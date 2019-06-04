Obasanjo Urges Aisha Buhari to Engage Her Husband on State of the Nation

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday charged the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, to as a matter of urgency engage her husband, in a “pillow talk” in order for him to grasp the true position of the State of the Nation.

It would be recalled that Mrs. Buhari had recently voiced out her displeasure on how her husband’s administration was being run, the latest being the inability of the security agencies to proffer lasting solutions to the consistent banditry in the country.

Obasanjo, who commended the president’s wife for speaking out her mind, added that it was obvious the First Lady had not adopted the “bedroom approach” to get her husband’s attention to the issues.

According to Obasanjo, the First Lady, in recent time, had spoken about her displeasure on how her husband’s government was being run.

The former president, who played host to the Editorial Board of the renowned social media platform, “Penpushing Media,” at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) boardroom, advocated for more advocacy and sensitisation to get the desired change in the country.

Obasanjo, in a statement by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, added that the media should also play crucial role in the mission to turn the country for better.

Obasanjo said the advocacy would raise awareness, “and we have to put all things on table to address these problems. Mind you, we have to be sincere and genuine with ourselves.

“It is nice that president wife is talking; I think she did well, and may be, she should also have a pillow talk with the president’

“I believe every Nigerian family, individual, group is entitled to livelihood. It is the responsibility of all to make sure we have a dignify life. That should be our aim collectively,” he said.

Earlier in her speech, the Chairman, Editorial Board of Penpushing Media, Mrs. Funke Fadugba, said the visit was to intimate the former president with the programme of events for the Third Anniversary Lecture of the organisation scheduled to hold on July 19.

She said that the anniversary lecture with the theme, “Political Evolution and Multi-party Democracy: Education to the Rescue,” has become imperative in view of the developments in the country.

Fadugba said the role of speaking “truth to power” by Obasanjo cannot be overemphasized”, adding that with the statements by the First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, “these are commendable efforts, but, one wonders what is really happening. The lecture, it is our belief will go a long way to bring the change this country deserves,” she said.