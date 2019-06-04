Keystone Bank Partners Facebook to Empower Entrepreneurs

Nume Ekeghe

Keystone Bank Limited has again reaffirmed its commitment to providing support for the real sector as it recently partnered Facebook via its partners, Rabbington Media, to organise a capacity building training on digital marketing for its micro, small and scale medium enterprises (MSMEs) customers in Lagos State.

According to the lender, the training on Social Media Marketing held recently was part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives under the scheme ‘Boost-Your-Business.’

According to a statement, participants (comprising both existing and prospective customers of Keystone Bank), were trained on the advantages of internet marketing through the social media to grow their businesses and achieve their dreams.

Speaking at the event, the Ag. Managing Director, Mr Abubakar Danlami Sule, represented by the Head, MSME/Value Chain Management of Keystone Bank Limited, Helen Nwelle, said the bank was providing businesses and organisations the opportunity to expand their customer reach by projecting their message on global platforms like Facebook thereby promoting exposure.

“We are committed to ensuring that our self-employed customers thrive at their various businesses hence we constantly seek ways and means to connect them to the market and ensure they succeed in reaching their customers.

“Giving them a social media presence will aid their appeal to the emerging middle-class customers in Nigeria who will most likely form a larger percentage of their customer base in the near future and are majorly upwardly mobile youths who connect daily on these platforms at a reassuring rate.

“The capacity building trainings are available to all Keystone Bank customers who seek a competitive edge to transform their businesses and will be coming to other parts of the country with trainings slated to take place in Edo, Port Harcourt and Enugu within this quarter and in the northern parts of the country from the third quarter,” Nwele explained.

She further stressed that the bank recently re-launched her MSME drive to ensure businesses are well equipped with required knowledge and skills for their growth and survival in the heavily underfunded sector.