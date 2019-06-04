Have Faith in Buhari’s Ability to Combat Insecurity, IBB Implores Nigerians

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, has implored Nigerians to have confidence in the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to check insecurity in the country.

“The president has promised to combat insecurity I believe he will do so”.

Gen. Babangida made the statement in a brief chat with some newsmen after the state acting Governor, Alhaji Ahmad Muhammad Ketso, and the Emir of Minna, Dr Umar Farouq Bahago, paid him a sallah homage at his uphill residence in Minna, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The former military president appealed to Nigerians to have faith in the ability of the government to check insecurity and solicited for the cooperation of the people with the administration.

“We need to support the government and the security agencies. We should give valuable information to the security agencies about the locations of criminals among us,” he said.

Babangida also asked Nigerians to continue to remain peaceful and live in peace with one another, insisting that the country will not grow without peace.

In his remarks, the state acting governor, Alhaji Ketso, said the state government would continue to invest in projects that would ensure peaceful coexistence of the people, which he said, would also translate to the economic growth of the state.

Ketso lauded the efforts of security agencies in the state, which according to him, has brought about the relative peace.

The acting governor assured their host that the Next Level administration in the state will build on the gains recorded in its first term.

Earlier, the acting governor and Emir Bahago had led hundreds of Muslims to the prayer ground in Minna to offer prayers to Allah for the successful completion of Ramadan during which Muslims abstained from eating and drinking in the day time.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Minna Alhaji Abu Fari.

He offered prayers for the peace and progress of the state and country.