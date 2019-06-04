Eid-el-Fitr: Pay Attention to Girl-child Education, Emir Sanusi Calls on Political Leaders

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Tuesday urged political leaders in the country to give attention to female education as they did with their male counterparts.

Sanusi spoke in Kano shortly after he led the Eid prayer at Kofar Mata Central Eid ground, adding that: “The people need to prioritise their commitment towards the education of female just like their male counterpart.”

The emir, who met face to face with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje since the creation of four additional Emirates in the state, expressed the need for Nigerians to continue to pray for the peace and progress of the state and the country at large.

The emir also advocated the rights of the girl-child to education and urged Muslims to fear God in all their activities, reminding them that each and everyone of them must give account of his or her deeds hereafter.

Sanusi called on the people of the state to continue to pray against banditry, kidnapping and other vices.

He admonished Kano people to support each other and work as a team for the overall development of the state.

Those in attendance at the eid ground were Governor Ganduje; his deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna; Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji; traditional rulers and members of the Kano Emirate council.

During the prayer session, security was tight as armed policemen and other security personnel were deployed in various locations.