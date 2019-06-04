Court Hears Suit Seeking Disqualification of Gbajabiamila June 7

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned until June 7, hearing in a suit challenging the nomination of Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, a member of the House of Representatives vying for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in the incoming ninth National Assembly.

Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the suit, following the prayer of Chief Philip Undie’s counsel, Mr. Olasupo Azeez, that the defendant was yet to be served with the originating process.

Azeez earlier prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable the plaintiff to regularise the processes before the court and to serve all the defendants by way of substituted means and it was granted.Undie in the suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/539/2019 is challenging the eligibility of Gbajabiamila on the grounds that he has a criminal allegation in the state of Georgia, United States

Other defendants in the suit are: the House of Representative, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The plaintiff in the suit said that Gbajabiamila ought not to be allowed to contest for the position of the Speaker of the House of Representatives based on information that he had been criminally convicted by the Supreme Court of the State of Georgia.