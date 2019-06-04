Cinema, production houses rally for space at Edo Creative Hub

In anticipation of the official launch of the Edo Creative Hub, a growing list of investors and partners are angling for space at the Hub, which provides state-of-the-art facilities for production and post-production activities in the entertainment industry.

The project, a brainchild of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, is expected to tap from the job and wealth creation opportunities in the entertainment industry to engage youths, build local capacity and revive the state’s creative industry.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Job Creation and Skills Development, Mrs Ukinebo Dare, in a chat with journalists, said the site for the Edo Creative Hub was ready and government aims to replicate the success at the Edo Innovative Hub with the new project.

She noted that relevant industry contacts have been made and the feedbacks from players in the industry are impressive, with a number of people making commitments for the joint development of the facility.

According to her, “We are truly impressed with the response we got from the session we had with stakeholders in the industry. As I speak, we have secured a number of commitments from key stakeholders within and outside the state.

“As we have said, the Edo Creative Hub will serve as a melting pot for activities in the entertainment industry in the state. We have space for installation of studios, set designs and a whole lot more. We have gotten positive feedbacks from a cinema operating in the state, which would be using the Hub for movie shoots.”

She noted that some illustrious Edo indigenes in the Diaspora have started attracting investment from international bodies to the Hub, noting that a production house will also be using some space at the hub for movie production and post-production activities.