You Must Apologise to Me, Ortom Tells NFIU

Samuel Ortom said the directive by the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) on local government financial autonomy is illegal and unconstitutional.

The governor stated that what NFIU is doing is illegal and cannot stand because the constitution puts the administration of local governments in Nigeria in the hands of the states.

“We have made our position known to the president through a letter and if NFIU is not called to order we shall go to court,” Ortom said.

He added that, “I have never touched one kobo of local government funds; so, it’s an insult for NFIU to refer to all governors as corrupt. So, they have to apologise to me.

Herdsmen are Boko Haram because they are not coming for grazing but to kill. Some of the herdsmen have less than 20 cows but go about with riffles just to destroyed farm lands and houses.

The only solution to farmers-herders clashes is ranching. China has 100 million cows; Brazil, 400 million; and USA, 500 million; yet you won’t see them openly grazing.

But in Nigeria you find cattle on Abuja streets. If anyone has a better plan than ranching, let him bring it on the table,” Ortom explained.