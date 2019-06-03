Nestle Targets Increased Market Share

Hamid Ayodeji

Nestle Nigeria Plc has disclosed plan to introduce brand loyalty programmes to increase its market share in Nigeria.

The Managing director, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Mauricio Alarcon, said this during the company’s Annual General Meeting held in Lagos recently.

According to him, Nestle had continued to emphasis on creating demand as well as strengthening its brand loyalty so as to increase market penetration.

Alarcon explained, “The company also continued to focus on creating shared value for the society and its shareholders by delivering high quality nutritious products to consumers whilst contributing to the growth of the local economy through local sourcing and increasing access to clean drinking water in the communities where it operates.

“We are pleased with the sustained growth of our company, the loyalty of our consumers, the discipline and dedication of our people to provide tastier and healthier products.”

Speaking on the future of the company for the rest of the year, Alarcon said, “We are optimistic that our current business model would continue delivering satisfactory results to our shareholders and to the society in line with our creating shared value principle.

“Providing high quality and affordable nutritious products which meet the needs and preferences of our consumers would remain our priority as we help build thriving, resilient communities through sustainable local sourcing and continuous product innovation.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of board members, Nestle Nigeria, Dave Ifezulike, explained that, “Despite the hardship of the economy the world has faced, we are as a company has been able to scale through and arrive at a profit which every one of our shareholders would benefit from.

“Compared to other companies our dividend is much based on the profit we have made. As a business we realise the wellbeing and progress of our customers is very important, thus we do everything legally possible to satisfy them because without our customers we are nothing.