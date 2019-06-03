More Winners Emerge in FCMB ‘Millionaire Promo’

The first draws of season six of the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) savings reward scheme tagged ‘Millionaire Promo’ took place nationwide recently.

At the end of the draws, another set of four customers of the bank each won the star prize of N1 million.

Moreover, hundreds of other customers won various prizes, ranging from LED televisions, power generating sets, decoders, tablets, smartphones, among others.

The winners emerged through a random selection of qualified customers at a colourful ceremony held at the four regions and 19 zones that make up the Bank’s footprint in Nigeria.

In attendance were officials of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Consumer Protection Council, community leaders, thousands of customers of the financial institution and other dignitaries.

The new millionaires were Olabisi Omotayo (Lagos region), Mustapha Egba (Abuja & North region), Helen Okon (South-east & South-south region) and Sholanke Olalekan (South-west region).

According to a statement, one of the winners of N1million, Mrs. Helen Okon, commended FCMB for its commitment to the success of its customers through the promo and other reward as well as empowerment initiatives.

Another winner of N1million, Mr. Mustapha Egba, was quoted to have said: “FCMB is truly a friend and partner in progress.”

Speaking on the promo and the draws, the Executive Director, Retail Banking of the Bank, Mr. Olu Akanmu said, “we are delighted to produce another set of millionaires and winners of other prizes in the first draws of the promo.

“Thousands of Nigerians have so far benefitted from this life-changing initiative since it commenced in 2013.

“The season six of the promo will produce another set of 16 millionaires. Thousands of other lucky customers will be rewarded with various exciting prizes.

“We will continue to reward and enhance the experience of our customers through this promo and other offerings, aimed at further empowering and adding value to them in line with our core values.

“We are also committed to distinguish our offerings in the retail banking space by delivering exceptional products and services that would ultimately ensure the growth and achievement of the personal and business aspirations of our customers. All our customers need to do to win in the millionaire promo is to keep on saving with FCMB.”

On how to participate in the promo, Akanmu explained that all existing or new customers of the bank needed to do was to increase their respective balances by N10,000 in any of the eligible savings accounts and maintain it for 30 days to qualify for the zonal and regional electronic selection of winners.