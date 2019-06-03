Group Advocates Support for Children

Raheem Akingbolu

In commemoration of the 2019 Children’s Day, a perfume and fragrance retailer, Essenza Fragrances and perfumes, has called on corporate bodies and individuals to rise up in support of children in Nigeria in the area of education, health and provision of basic social learning materials.

The Executive Director, Essenza, Abiola Kasumu, who spoke at a children day party organised by the management of the company in partnership with Kudi Cosmetics for pupils of Amuwo-Odofin Primary School and Unity Primary School, Lagos, said as a brand that believes in charity, Essenza was committed to touching lives, hence the reason for identifying with the children on their day.

“As a company that tailors its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), towards charity, we see Children’s Day as an ideal occasion to celebrate and rejoice with Nigerian children and show them love through sharing of foods, school items, including school bags and exercise books,”

On why the company settled for a public school for the special party, Kasumu said it was deliberate because of the non-charlatan attitude of many Nigerians towards public schools.

“While planning our children’s day celebration for children, two things were considered; we wanted an exclusive event that was why we fixed May 28th for the own children party and we deliberately settled for public school so we can fully achieve our objective. Today, we are happy sitting, dancing, eating and sharing with the children. We didn’t come here on 27 because we knew the pupils would be on holiday or making visitation to some places of interest,” she said.

Speaking further on how far the company had gone in its CSR drive, the Executive Director pointed out that Essenza had recently intervened in the health challenge of some patients at Idera Memorial Clinic in Ijebu Ode, where the company foot the bill for surgery of some patients, among other such interventions.

She, however, called on other corporate bodies in the country to join hands with government to boost the education sector, stating that the future of Nigeria depends on provision of adequate education that would get the buy in of all the stakeholders.

“As a nation, our future depends on the quality of children we raise, that is why is important for every individuals and companies to rally round government to develop the educational sector. Many people who are doing well today are products of public primary, secondary and university education.

“To this end, we should not abandon children who are in public schools because a country is rated by the quality of her education. If we get it right from these formative years, we can be sure the future is bright for these children,” she added.

Speaking on behalf of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, the Head of Section, Social Mobilisation, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Education Authority, Mr. Laide Adesina, commended Essenza for the gesture, pointing out that it would go a long way in boosting the morale of the children.