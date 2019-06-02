We Will Rehabilitate Township, Rural Roads, Says Ogun Gov

Femi Ogbonnikan In Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to rehabilitate all existing township and rural roads across the state.

Speaking at a Thanksgiving Service held to commemorate his inauguration as Ogun State governor at St. Peter Anglican Church, Ake, Abeokuta, the state capital, on Sunday, Abiodun stated that his tour of the 236 wards across the state during the last electioneering made it possible for him to be aware of the hardship the people had been facing as a result of the deplorable road condition.

Consequently, he said to speedily and expeditiously complete the projects his administration had resuscitated the Public Works Department (PWD) and revived its former Ogun State Road Maintenance Agency (OGROMA).

Abiodun said apart from empowering and stimulating local economy, this would in no small measure help to upgrade and rehabilitate all the township and rural roads.

According to the governor, members of his Economic Work Team led by Mr Tunde Lemo, former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had gone round the 20 local governments across the state and compiled the lists of bad roads, with the aim of picking those that are in dire needs of attention.

“We have resuscitated the Public Works Department (PWD) and reverted it to its former Ogun State Road Maintenance Agency (OGROMA).

Essentially, it would allow us to work speedily and expeditiously on all the township and rural roads across the 236 wards in the state. On its benefit, it would empower and stimulate the local economy.

“We have compiled the list of bad roads in our various local governments and we have asked the residents through their leaders to pick those of urgent need for rehabilitation to be prioritised.

“Our ultimate goal is to focus our attention on the rehabilitation of township and rural roads”, said the governor.

On the ongoing projects initiated by his immediate predecessor, ibikunle Amosun, Gov Abiodun pledged to complete them and said it was the tax payers money that was committed into the projects.

“I am promising to leave up to our electoral promises to be responsible, responsive, just, equitable, all-inclusive in governance, efficient and obey the rule of the law”, the governor said.

In his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Egba Diocese, Rt Revd Emmanuel Adekunle, admonished the governor to beware of the so-called “godfathers”.

“We don’t have godfather except the God we have in heaven. I will not regard them as godfathers, rather, they are fathers in politics. They are elders in politics”.

“Don’t ignore them, but you are to seek their guidance and counseling. In politics, there is no permanent friends or enemies, but don’t leave behind the faithful ones”, counseled the bishop.

Dignitaries in attendance include former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Cross River Governor Donald Duke; Iyalode of Yorubaland, who is also NACCIMA President, Chief Alaba Lawson; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo; and Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, among others.