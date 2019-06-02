Malaysian Police Killing, Setting Nigerians up, Coalition Alleges

Asks FG to rescue Nigerians in the Asian nation

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups Saturday accused the Government of Malaysia and its police of setting up and killing Nigerians residing in the Asian country over fabricated charges.

The coalition, also, lamented that the police in Malaysia “are in the habit of bringing trump up charges with maximum prison sentences against Nigerians, who refused to offer them bribe.”

Convener of the coalition, Mr. Sunday Attah raised the allegation at a news conference he addressed in Abuja saturday, demanding that the federal government should call the Government of Malaysia to order.

As a matter of fact, Attah alleged that the way the Malaysian police “are accusing, killing, extorting, assaulting, intimidating and harassing Nigerians every day is surprising, shocking, and unbelievable; it makes mockery of us as the giant of Africa.”