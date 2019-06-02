Ekiti to Inaugurate Sixth Assembly June 6

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekit

As the lifespan of the 5th Ekiti State House of Assembly expires on June 5, Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi will inaugurate the sixth Assembly in the state next Thursday.

This was contained in a statement by the Clerk of the House , Mr. Tola Esan, saying the proclamation signified the commencement of the legislative duties by the incoming All Progressives Congress APC) dominated assembly .

In the last election, the APC won all the 26 state constituencies in Ekiti, which signposted that the assembly would be wholesomely unipolar.

The clerk said the inauguration “is scheduled for the main Chambers of the Assembly. Members of the State Executive Council, permanent secretaries, top government functionaries, religious and traditional rulers, civil societies and members of the general public are enjoined to be part of the ceremony.”

The Hon Ebenezer Alagbada-led Assembly, which was initially dominated by the Peoples Democratic Party, was inaugurated on June 5, 2015 by former governor Ayodele Fayose.

Meanwhile, the clerk asked all members of the outgoing fifth assembly, who are still using allocated official number plates, to submit them to the House of Assembly without delay.

He enjoined the affected lawmakers to urgently comply with the directive as the House set for the inauguration of the sixth Assembly, warning that the assembly might involve security agents to retrieve the vehicle number plates from them if they defy the order.

He, also, called on members of the outgoing fifth assembly to evacuate their personal belongings from their offices, most especially, members that have been on suspension since October last year.

The clerk congratulated members of the fifth Assembly for successfully completing their tenure and wish them well in their future endeavors.