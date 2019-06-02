Chris Nehikhare lacks understanding of Obaseki’s Education Reform – Crusoe Osagie

Spokesman for the Edo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Nehikhare has displayed his lack of understanding of the core pillars of the education reforms embarked upon by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

We are committed to ensuring that our institutions of higher learning have the requisite structures, both human and physical to train students who can compete with their peers anywhere in the world.

The College of Agriculture, Iguoriakhi, was no where near the mark as the institution was in a state of disrepair with potential danger posed to the lives of the students as a result of failing infrastructure and had to be shutdown to make room for a holistic overhaul.

A visit to the Edo State Polytechnic Usen, today and the College of Education in Abudu will provide the needed insight into how the governor’s mind works with regard to how institutions of higher learning should be administered in the state.

The Benin Science and Technical College, formerly Benin Technical College is yet another classical example of education reform.

College of Agriculture in Iguoriakhi is set to enjoy similar top class administration and for the sake of emphasis, the state government has since completed the paperwork and design for a tri-campus college system for the college of agriculture, which will now be renamed as College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, with campuses in the state’s three senatorial districts.

While Iguoriakhi will host the School of Agricultural Technology and Engineering; the School of Aquaculture and Marine Technology will replace the former College of Agriculture Technology in Agenebode and a new School of Forestry and Environmental Technology, will be at Uromi.”

After two years of fulfilling promises made to Edo people and residents alike, the people have confidence in the Governor to deliver on the College of Agriculture revamp as we have seen in the massive infrastructural facilities across the state, the prioritisation of workers’ wellbeing, the timely payment of pension to our senior citizens and the innovative approach to youth empowerment, amongst other achievements.

Osagie is the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communications Strategy.